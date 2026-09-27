Hanging on to the dry air

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — The dry air will slowly slip away as we work our way throughout this week.

We will start the week with the fall feel in the mornings with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s but they will shoot up to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. Sunshine will continue to dominate through Tuesday.

Wednesday, isolated showers are possible which will become more scattered through the end of the week and into the weekend.

A high pressure is currently building across the southeast, but once that shifts eastward, it will bring in winds from the south-southeast. This pushes in moisture.

As the moisture moves in, humidity will rise and so will the rain chances.

So for the week ahead, light jackets to start and umbrellas to end!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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