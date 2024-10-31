Watch Now
HALLOWEEN FORECAST: Spooky sunshine between ghostly clouds with mischievously mild temperatures

No need to worry about wearing the winter coats over costumes Halloween night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — HAPPY HALLOWEEN

Spooky sunshine between ghostly clouds fills in overhead in the Big Bend and South Georgia on Thursday!

Mischievously mild temperatures keep us warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Halloween costumes will not need to be covered up by the heavy jackets this year!

No rain jackets will be needed either. Rain stays out of the forecast through the weekend with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s!

Stay cool out there to end the month of October!

