Gusty storms sweep through; isolated enhanced wind damage in Leon Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A series of strong storms swept through most local Florida/Georgia line counties Monday afternoon.

Many neighborhoods encountered times of frequent lightning, downpours, and wind gusts reaching and exceeding 45 mph around the Big Bend and southern Georgia.

A few individual storms in the Apalachicola National Forest during the 2:00 hour combined with the main line of storms over Leon County in the 3:00 time frame.

Wind gusts became enhanced around 3:45 as these storms merged over the southeastern side of Leon County.

For a brief time, Titan Radar wind shear analysis detected an "extreme" level of rotating winds, an indicator that lasted less than two minutes. This occurred on Tram Road a few miles west of WW Kelley Rd.

The National Weather Service detected radar data that corresponds with a signal of debris being picked up and airborne in the vicinity of the enhanced wind gusts.

It is unconfirmed that a tornado touched down within that area, near the Corey neighborhood. But evidence suggesting wind damage to trees in that area was noted

