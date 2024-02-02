GROUNDHOG DAY: Seeing shadows in South Georgia and the Big Bend but not many winter temps.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If Phil lived in South Georgia or the Big Bend (or if we had a Groundhog Day with a local famous alligator), he would be seeing his shadow Friday!

Groundhog Day brings a break in cloud cover and highs soaring into the low 70s!

A beautiful day is in store for the south. This leads us into the beginning of the weekend, too.

Highs Saturday will be a degree or two warmer than Friday, so highs top out in the low 70s again.

Saturday night clouds return.

Rain chances hold off to our west Saturday, but a low pressure system moves into the eastern Gulf on Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday brings widespread rain chances with breezy conditions at times. Most of us will see rain through Sunday. If you have plans to get outdoors this weekend, your best bet to get out and not get rained on will be Saturday.

Rain lingers into Monday before clearing Monday night.

Tuesday skies clear and we hover in the low 60s as highs.

Highs climb back to the upper 60s next Thursday.