Grabbing umbrellas on the way out with soggy conditions in store Wednesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain jackets are already on for our Wednesday morning start.

Showers fill in across the Big Bend and South Georgia Wednesday early morning through mid afternoon.

Rain will be moderate to heavy at times, and we will likely see some extra pooling of water on roadways.

Already at 2 AM when heading into work, there were a few extra soggy spots out there that made for low traction.

Be careful as even more cars get on the road and rain continues to fall.

Rain moves out Wednesday night, and the colder air starts spilling in.

Lows Thursday morning drop to the upper 30s. Thursday afternoon sunshine returns, but highs stay in the 50s.

Friday looks to be our coldest morning with temperatures dropping below freezing.

Lows Friday morning hover in the upper 20s!

All those poor plants that were set out for some warmth last week may have to be brought in for the end of the week and the weekend.