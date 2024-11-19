Grabbing the rain jackets and preparing for widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We will be grabbing the rain jackets on Tuesday and the winter jackets by Thursday!

A cold front moves through the area Tuesday, and our tri-state neighborhoods receive the rain first.

These showers and storms will move from the northeast neighborhoods from mid afternoon to the southeast neighborhoods like Perry and Lafayette through Tuesday evening.

Heavy rain is possible at times with up 1-2" expected for most, but up to 2-3" are locally possible.

Rain moves out with the cold front late Tuesday night.

Wednesday, cloud cover will linger, but not for very long. A drop cannot be ruled out of some clouds on Wednesday afternoon, but rain will not be even close to widespread.

Thursday we trade rain jackets for warm jackets!!

Highs go from the low to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday to the 60s!! Those are the temperatures that were our COOLEST this weekend.

We will see sunshine, feel dry air, and chill down into the 30s and 40s at night for the end of the week! Stay dry and warm everyone!