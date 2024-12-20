Grabbing the jackets for weekend holiday plans in your neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first thing you will notice heading out the door this morning is the cooler air that's settled in!

A good 10-15 degree drop in temperatures has occurred compared to this time Thursday morning.

Highs Friday top out right around normal for this time of year. That is in the mid 60s!

Lots of sunshine and dry air fill our skies.

You know what that means! When the sun sets Friday night, temperatures drop with it.

Lows Saturday morning drop to the mid 30s.

The heaters stay on through the weekend.

Highs Sunday will be in the low 60s and upper 50s with sunshine through Monday!

The warmer, humid weather returns to the forecast just in time for Christmas plans.

Tuesday, Christmas Eve, highs return to normal in the mid 60s. Moisture slowly returns, so a few clouds could be in the forecast Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances hold off until Wednesday night. Christmas night, a few showers and a thunderstorm are possible.

Showers and storms will not be widespread, but a few spot storms could move through your neighborhood.

Spot shower chances continue through Thursday morning.