Grab the umbrellas for midweek rain chances... finally!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dust off the rain jackets that found their way to the back of the closet!

A low pressure system brings our next chances of rain to the forecast this week!

Rain chances remain spotty and mostly to our west to begin the week, but become widespread by midweek.

Most of us are more likely to see at least a shower or two before the end of the week!

The drought forecast update from last Thursday shows more drought sneaking into our area. Extreme drought is even listed in parts of the tri-state area. We are hoping for some rain to slowly chip away at this drought!

Highs this week stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mornings will be mild though, and we start in the upper 50s and low 60s.