Gorgeous forecast for Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving! It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30's and lower 40's with some extra clouds in the sky. We've got a gorgeous forecast on tap for the afternoon as highs climb near 70° and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be shifting from the southwest today helping bring in some extra moisture and clouds ahead of a cold front that will pass early tomorrow morning. A stray shower or two is possible Friday morning as a cold front passes through but most of us will remain dry with a mild start tomorrow. Expect skies to clear through the day Friday with highs in the mid 60's, and a cooler feel in the mornings returning into the weekend.

