Golden Hour: A Trip To Poppy's Coffee

GASDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Meteorologist Ryan Gold visited Poppy's Coffee in Havana to answer a question about November weather.

WATCH THE FULL REPORT BELOW:

Golden Hour At Poppy's Coffee

Karen, the manager at Poppy's Coffee, asked, "What is the weather for the weekend of November 13th? That is when we have our Christmas tree lighting:

While that day is pretty far away, we do have an idea of what can happen. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) suggests we can have above average temperatures that entire weekend. Average highs for that time of year is around 73°, and with a good chance for above-average temperatures, we could be in the upper 70s.

Granted, the evenings and nights will still be chilly, so jackets will be needed soon after the sun sets.

The CPC is also suggesting we could be near normal, or above average, with rainfall that weekend. This does align with the El Niño event we are dealing with. That usually gives us an increased rain chance, with more moisture flowing in from the west. This is all speculative, of course, and we won't know for sure what that weekend will bring until we get closer to it.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.