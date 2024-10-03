Getting out early to enjoy cooler air before humidity and rain chances return Thursday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Isolated storm chances return Thursday afternoon for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

These storms will not be a washout for any cleanup efforts that are still so widespread across our neighborhoods, but a rain jacket may be needed at times.

Storm chances become more scattered Friday. Late-afternoon rain chances will be highest across the tri-state neighborhoods, but we could still see some spot showers and storms popping up elsewhere on radar during that time.

The weekend brings isolated to scattered rain chances, but temperatures will be cooler.

Highs Thursday top out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday through the weekend, increased rain chances and cloud cover will help highs hold to the mid to low 80s.

As far as the tropics go:

The good news is that the area we are watching for potential development in the Gulf has lessened for the 7-day forecast to a 30% chance of formation.

This system looks to a sloppy, disorganized grouping of tropical activity that would be more of a widespread rain event for the weekend and early next week for areas to our south. Little to no impacts are expected here at home.