Getting last minute Halloween decorations up in warmer weather Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another mild afternoon is in store for our neighborhoods across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Highs top out in the mid 80s through he next 5-7 days!

Lows fluctuate between the upper 50s and low 60s, but as the sun rises, those windows get closed before the house gets too warm!

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out Wednesday afternoon closer to the I-75 corridor, but these will be VERY spot, light impact showers.

Halloween is Thursday, so hopefully you are stocked up on your tricks AND treats!

Have a great Wednesday.