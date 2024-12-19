Getting cooler before getting COLDER

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday morning you will not feel the colder temperatures just yet, but they are on the way!

Fog and warmer, humid weather will greet you out the door early Thursday morning.

Throughout the day, skies will clear of clouds, and drier, cooler air moves in through the afternoon!

When the sun drops below the horizon, temperatures will drop quickly.

It will be a good idea to have the warm coats on hand over the next few evenings.

Temperatures Friday will only top out in the mid 60s with lows dropping all the way to the mid 30s!

Dry weather fills in through the weekend leading us to a cool to cold weather pattern!

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be the start of a warming trend with humidity returning.