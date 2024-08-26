Watch Now
Getting back to hot and humid afternoons later this week

Spotty storms today... more heat later this week
Storm chances dwindle this week as highs rise!
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain chances will be spotty for our neighborhoods on Monday.

South Georgia and North Florida could experience a shower and storm here and there this afternoon and evening.

Storm chances continue to fall throughout the week as temperatures continue to rise.

Highs Monday will be in the low 90s.

Heading through the rest of the week, highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

Besides a stray storm during afternoon hours, rain chances stay limited Tuesday through the beginning of the weekend.

A hot stretch is ahead! Make sure you stay cool and hydrated this week!

