Full moon Thursday morning appears full again under mostly clear skies Thursday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The May full moon, also known as the 'Flower Moon', will appear full again Thursday night.

The full moon peaks at 9:53 AM Thursday morning, but at that time, the sun will be up, and we will not see the peak anyway.

The good news- with partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon turning clear Thursday night, the moon will easily be seen and will still appear full!

Humidity levels start rising Thursday with a wind out of the south bringing in more moisture and heat to our area.

Highs top out in the low 90s through Friday with partly sunny skies and VERY spotty showers possible.

A dot or two will appear on the radar, and the bulk of us will not see rain during the week.

This weekend, highs climb even more. Rain chances stay low to non-existent, but highs rise to the mid 90s!

With higher humidity, the mid 90s will feel much warmer. You'll need the extra water while out and about for weekend plans.

Memorial Day will bring low 90s back with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated storm is possible Monday afternoon and evening, but these will not be a washout.