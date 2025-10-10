FSU vs. Pitt Gamecast: Breezy and cloudy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Game day weather conditions are looking almost perfect. Aside from a stray shower from a low pressure system to our east, rain chances will stay to a minimum with partly cloudy skies.

There will be quite the breeze though with sustained winds ranging from 10-15 mph gusting to around 20 mph.

However, now that we are behind the cold front, temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the game, eventually dropping to the 50s overnight!

Enjoy the game!

