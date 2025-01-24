Watch Now
Frosty starts this weekend, but lots of sunshine overhead

Weekend weather ahead will be frosty early but sunny!
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We start the end of our work week off with another round of colder air.

Lows will dip into the 20s for Saturday morning, too. Still keeping the 4 P's in mind (people, plants, pets, pipes), and making sure they are protected through our frigid stint.

At least highs are climbing!

Highs Friday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s while Saturday's highs climb to the low 50s.

By Sunday, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s!

Lows still drop below freezing through overnight hours this weekend, so keep warm out there.

Lots of sunshine will be overhead though.

Clouds return next week with a push of warmer weather from the south. We have a few spotty rain chances early next week, but temperatures will not be cold enough to expect any kind of wintry precipitation.

