FROSTY START: Uncovering protected plants as temperatures warm Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Frost Advisory is in place for parts of inland neighborhoods in the Big Bend region and parts of South Georgia Wednesday morning until 9 AM.

During this time, patches of frost are possible on unpaved surfaces. Some frosty windshields are also possible.

These temperatures are cold enough to hurt newly budding plants and flowers.

Wednesday afternoon highs climb into the low 70s.

High pressure keeps our skies clear of most cloud cover through midday Wednesday.

Wednesday night a few clouds move in. This will actually help temperatures stay a little warmer with lows only dropping to the low 40s.

Thursday stays mostly dry and warm with highs back into the upper 70s.

Spotty showers are possible later on Thursday night. These will not be a washout.

By Friday, widespread showers with a few storms are possible across our neighborhoods. This is when more of the outdoor plans will be moved indoors.

Showers clear by Saturday morning.