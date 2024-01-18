Frosty start to Thursday, warmer but cloudy end to the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another colder start to our Thursday morning with lows dropping to the 20s and 30s.

Calm wind means you may have to get out and warm up the car a little earlier to get the frost off the windshield.

High warm to the upper 50s through the afternoon.

Clouds move in during afternoon hours those afternoon hours though, so we will not see as much sunshine.

Cloud cover and moisture levels increase Thursday night into Friday morning.

This means we can take a break from those sub-freezing lows, but it also means we will see some light, spotty showers late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

These showers will spread out over a large area, but they will be spotty at best. A light shower cannot be ruled out for early morning hours of Friday, but most rain moves out by 8-10 AM Friday morning.

Most of Friday we will be cloudy with clearing occurring during late-afternoon and evening hours.

Another push of colder air moves in, and temperatures this weekend will drop to the 20s Saturday and Sunday morning.

Sunny skies last through the weekend, but highs only top out in the mid to upper 40s.