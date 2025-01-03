Frosty start Friday morning with some Freeze Warnings still in effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brr!!!

Temperatures keep dropping just as the sun rises Friday morning.

Some lows could be in the low 30s.

Friday afternoon we thaw out from the frosty start, and highs jump to the low 60s.

We can soak up some sunshine through the afternoon with dry air and blue sky around.

Lots of sunshine sticks around through the end of the weekend.

Sunday, a few clouds start to develop. Night showers start on Sunday night, but we can expect scattered showers on Monday.

Highs temporarily hold in the mid 60s Sunday and Monday, but the cold sets right back in next week.

Next week, we will really feel the cold. Highs only climb to the 50s and lows drop to the 20s! Keep those coats close.