Friday morning First to Know forecast (11/25/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday everyone! Hopefully you had a wonderful Thanksgiving! This morning, there may be some areas of patchy and dense fog so make sure you drive carefully if you're headed out early. If you plan to do some Black Friday shopping today or go to the big FSU vs. UF rivalry game tonight, be sure to keep an umbrella handy just in case because there could be a few scattered showers at times today, especially later this afternoon and evening. Good news is that the showers expected today will be mostly light and hit or miss! It's going to be a humid and warm Friday too, under mostly cloud cover, with high temperatures in the upper 70's. Low temps will be around 60°.

Saturday should trend mainly dry with lingering cloud cover all day. It'll stay warm and a bit humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 70's. Low temps will be mild in the mid 60's by Sunday morning. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will move in overnight into Sunday morning. Sunday will be a wet, warm, and humid day with high temps in the mid 70's.

Drier air will arrive to kickstart the new work week; Monday and Tuesday are looking bright and sunny with much lower humidity! High temps Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid 70's. Mornings will be cooler this week too, with low's in the upper 40's Monday and Tuesday, which is actually right around average!

Rain chances increase again on Wednesday and Thursday with high temps staying in the 70's and low's climbing into the mid 50's.