Friday morning First To Know forecast (07/19/24)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — While this morning starts off similar to others this week with patchy clouds mixed with ample sunshine in inland areas and isolated showers offshore, the resumption of scattered rain and thunderstorms is anticipated as the hours roll on. There's no vast change from the deep moisture setup over our area. Coupled with a generally weak atmosphere and a nearby stalling front, the conditions favor showers and thunder forming and moving to the northeast across most areas through the day. Not everyone will have the same amount and duration of rain, but like previous days, downpours will cause quick rain accumulation and a couple of isolated storms can be locally strong.

Highs today will be in the lower 90s.

Tonight, showers subside after sundown. It'll be mild and muggy, as July nights tend to be.

The weekend can have slight differences in rain coverage, development, and timing, but it's fair to expect a dose of rain and thunder at some point in time during the day; earlier near the Big Bend, later for interior sections. Highs will remain in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist