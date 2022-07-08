Friday morning First to Know forecast (07/08/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! Starting off the morning under partly cloudy skies with a couple coastal showers happening in the Big Bend. Plenty of sunshine will be around today but scattered rain and storms will get going during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will warm to the mid 90's and the humidity will drive heat indices into the 100°-105° range for some. Scattered storms can help cool us down, but some of these storms can turn a bit stronger, especially in South Georgia. Isolated severe storms are possible with gusty winds being the primary concern. Heavy rain and lightning are also something to look out for. Saturday brings a similar pattern; high temperatures in the low 90's with scattered rain and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Strong, gusty winds can fire off in some of these storms in addition to heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

A wetter and more unsettled period settles in by Sunday. Clouds and times of heavy rain will be the story on Sunday and Monday. This can cool our high temperatures to the upper 80's. Rainfall accumulation during this time can create some nuisance issues in select areas.

High temperatures return back to the low 90's with daily storm chances in the mix for the middle next week.