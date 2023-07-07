Friday Morning First To Know Forecast (07/07/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our Friday morning is starting off sunny across the region with mostly clear skies. This will continue through the rest of the morning, helping to warm temperatures into the 90s by early afternoon. Sunny skies will make way for some scattered cloud coverage early afternoon, with scattered storms popping up across the region between 2 and 5 pm this afternoon. Scattered storms will pop up just in time for the evening rush home from work, so make sure to bring your umbrella along with you today.

Storms will begin to dissipate after sunset this evening, with some lingering isolated storms lasting through 10pm. Overnight lows tonight will dip back down into the mid 70s, before we warm back up into the 90s for the day tomorrow.

Highs in the 90s with afternoon scattered storms will remain in the forecast over the next week, typical for July. Increased cloud cover and rain coverage Monday and Tuesday will help to start the upcoming workweek on a wet note.