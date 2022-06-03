Friday morning First to Know Forecast (06/03/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! We've got a summerlike forecast on tap through today, the weekend, and next week. Steady warming Friday morning is forecast, reaching highs in the lower 90s. Pop-up scattered rain and thunder will re-develop in the afternoon, with a few stronger storms for inland southern Georgia and Flint River areas. A cold front will drop into those areas to enhance the development there. The tropical low in the peninsula this weekend will produce only a side effect of east-northeast winds locally and no big upswing in rain; in fact, the storm action will be suppressed a bit here, meaning only isolated thunderstorms and fairly hot afternoons.

