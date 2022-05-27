Friday morning First to Know Forecast (05/27/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! We've had an active weather week across the Big Bend and southern Georgia with daily showers and storms. A cold front is passing through this morning bringing one last round of showers and storms through the morning and lunchtime hours.

Gradual clearing trend starts in western areas around midday. Highs will range from the mid 80s east to low 90s west, where sunshine will emerge sooner. The front causing this mornings rain will transport drier air for Saturday and Sunday, minimizing any shower or storm development. Mornings will be cooler with lower humidity in the mid 60s but daytime highs will still rise toward 90°. Memorial Day features sunshine, some clouds, and a couple of pop-up showers and storms.

