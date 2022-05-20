Friday morning First to Know Forecast (05/20/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! It's a warm, humid start to the day with temperatures near 70° and some patches of fog for the morning commute. Rain and storm chances return to the forecast today with increasing moisture and a warm, muggy feel outside. Most of the daytime hours of Friday will feature sunshine, some clouds, and warm, humid temperatures that top out near 90°. However, late in the day, clouds will increase and scattered showers are possible. These areas of rain and isolated thunder will continue into the night and through Saturday morning. Rain coverage this weekend will be scattered to numerous, with periods of rain in between breaks of sunshine. Thunderstorms won't be particularly strong, but rain totals through early next week can reach amounts of 1 to 2 inches on average.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.