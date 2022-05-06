Friday morning First to Know Forecast (05/06/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a warm and humid start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60's and some clouds. We'll start off the day dry with some sunshine and building clouds before storms move in from the west this afternoon and evening. Winds from the southwest will increase ahead of a cold front that will trigger a scattering of showers, rain, and a few thunderstorms. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for the Big Bend and SW Georgia, while the higher tornado threat stays to our northwest. The breezier trends will allow storms to become strong to severe, with chances for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a couple of tornadoes. Highest chances will be in the Flint/Chattahoochee river valleys. Highs will range from the mid 80s west to low 90s in the Suwannee Valley. Leftover storms will shift to the southeast late Friday night and Saturday morning, with a drying and clearing trend expected by the afternoon. Several days of drier, seasonably warm weather are forecast for early next week.

