Friday morning First to Know Forecast (04/29/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! It's a mild morning as humidity slowly increases outside today and temperatures sit around the lower 60's. Our forecast is transitioning into a more summerlike pattern as we experience one more mostly dry day today with highs in the mid 80's. By tomorrow, the muggy feel will be back with southerly winds and daily storm chances. Moisture increases over the weekend as temps top out in the middle 80s area-wide. Scattered daytime showers and a few thunderstorms will be peppered around both weekend days. Next week, we have a good shot of hitting 90° in many areas for the first time this year, with a few storms in the afternoon.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.