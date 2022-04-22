Friday morning First to Know Forecast (04/22/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! It's a comfy start to the morning with temperatures around 60°, similar to yesterday morning. Our forecast stays dry and mostly sunny for today and through the entire weekend as a local warming trend has kicked in. It'll be the warmest weekend of 2022 so far as highs creep up into the mid to upper 80's with lower 90's possible further inland in southern Georgia. Morning lows will remain in the lower 60's. At least humidity levels will remain in check, with no chance for rain. A couple of scattered thunderstorms are possible as a cold front passes by Tuesday.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.