Friday morning First to Know Forecast (04/15/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a pleasant start to the day as some drier air has filtered into the area and temperatures are around the lower 60's. We've got a pleasant day on tap as skies stay mostly sunny this afternoon with winds from the northeast and highs warm into the mid 80's. Any showers in the afternoon will be isolated and confined to the coastline. The holiday weekend brings patchy clouds and scattered showers and storms Passover Saturday and Easter Sunday. An isolated stronger storm is possible. A cold front sweeps through the region Monday, bringing a late-season dry trend for the middle of next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First To Know Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.