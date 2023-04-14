Friday morning First To Know forecast (04/14/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday's low-pressure disturbance is moving well to the north of the region, but it's still influencing the southwest wind flow that is bringing modest amounts of moisture, just enough for scattered clouds and a few passing showers. No severe storms will develop, and any rounds of rain will be brief with limited accumulations. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s in most areas today. Leftover patchy clouds are likely this evening with more areas of clearer sky. Evening temps will drop through the 70s and 60s. Saturday morning lows will be in the 50s to around 60°. Saturday will be dry through late-afternoon, but the next storm system will increase cloud cover by evening with chances for rain by late-night through Sunday morning. A few storms Sunday can contain gusty winds and become severe. Next week appears settled with a lingering zone of high pressure promoting temps closer to average and seasonably warm.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist