Friday morning First to Know Forecast (04/08/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday!! After yesterday's cold front we've cleared out and dried out and we're looking at sunshine for the rest of today and the weekend. Cooler drier air has sunk in with low humidity and below normal temperatures expected through the weekend. Morning lows will be falling into the low to mid 40's the next few days with highs topping out around the 60's and 70's with sunshine and breezy winds from the west. The forecast stays low-stress through the weekend. Moisture will increase next week as southerly winds return and temperatures begin to climb. Highs will get back in the 80's with mornings returning to the 50's with more clouds in the sky. We're expected to stay dry through the middle of next week, with shower and storm chances coming back by the second half of next week.

