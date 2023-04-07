Friday morning First To Know forecast (04/07/2023)

abc 27 first to know forecast Easter weekend forecast (04/07/2023)



Today will be the last day of the recent hot temperature streak, as forecast readings are expected to rise quickly in the mid-morning from the 70s to the 80s before midday, topping out in the mid and upper 80s one more time. Patchy clouds will thicken along a south wind boundary moving north in the afternoon, combining with the heating to trigger a few local showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Most spot showers and rain will diminish later in the evening. The rain pattern spreads and increases over the weekend with a slower-moving cold front and upper wind setup that will drag cooler air and more moisture throughout the region. Times of steady showers and rain are likely by Saturday afternoon, tapering off a bit by Easter Sunday morning. It will still be damp with a few showers lingering into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be quite cool considering the cold front's passing through on Saturday and leftover clouds limiting the amount of warming. Next week features more rain opportunities, especially around midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist