Friday morning First to Know Forecast (04/01/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a cool and dry start to April with morning temperatures around the upper 50's and lower 60's. Drier air is filtering in from the northwest after yesterday's cold front that brought showers and a few severe storms. Sunshine will be mixed with a few passing clouds, but it is expected to be rain-free with afternoon temps in the mid 70s. The cold front that brought today's storms will stall to the south of the area and may lift back to the north Saturday, creating areas of showers and rain for northern Florida counties while most of southern Georgia will remain on the drier side, but the bulk of the activity will remain pinned near the coast. Sunday will feature seasonable temperatures with broad sunshine into next week before another round of storms returns by Tuesday afternoon.

