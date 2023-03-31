Friday morning First To Know forecast (03/31/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Winds are light this morning with areas of clear sky. A hint of fog is possible in some outlying and lesser-traveled locations around sunrise. The daytime will feature a general mix of sunshine and clouds and a steady warming trend. Forecast temps this morning will start off in the 50s, reaching the 70s before midday, and topping out in the low to mid 80s for high temps. It'll be cooler at the coast where the onshore breeze will be felt. There is no rain in the outlook for today. The first part of the weekend will be different, though, as a cold front slips into the area Saturday, producing a steadier breeze, more clouds, and scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms can be strong or briefly severe in the afternoon, particularly in southern Georgia. A slight drying trend (less humid) is expected Sunday with some leftover cloud cover. Next week will be the warmest of the year so far as highs approach 90° around midweek.

--Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist