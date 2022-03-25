Friday morning First to Know Forecast (03/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! We've cleared out and cooled off after a soggy Thursday and quiet weather is expected to settle into the weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 40's and lower 50's this morning and we're expected to top out around 70° this afternoon with breezy winds from the northwest The weekend looks bright and cooler than average with 40s in the morning and 70s for the afternoon. A gradual warming trend is expected early next week without rain, but it will become a little more humid. The highest chances for rain and thunder appear Thursday.

