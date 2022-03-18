Friday morning First to Know Forecast (03/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday!! It's a foggy start to the day with temperatures in the 50's and limited visibility. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect until 10am. Clouds will increase west to east Friday ahead of a disturbance that can trigger rain and stronger storms west of the region. Some of those storms will affect the tri-state counties later in the afternoon and evening with severe-level wind gusts, occasional hail, and an isolated tornado. Suwannee River counties should not experience stormy conditions until early Saturday at the soonest. Highs Friday will be in the 70s west to around 80° east. The front causing the unsettled weather will slowly move east Saturday, creating more clouds and a few waves of showers and storms with a limited severe-weather risk. Sunday will be sunny and slightly cool.

