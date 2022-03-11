Friday morning First to Know Forecast (03/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! We've got a busy forecast for today and tomorrow with the potential for severe weather across the entire Big Bend and southern Georgia. Widespread showers and storms are pushing inland from the Gulf this morning which will increase our local flash flood threat through the morning, especially for coastal areas. These storms have lower severe potential, but gusty wind and an isolated tornado can occur with repeated rounds of heavier rain into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s. The peak severe weather threat will come later Friday night into Saturday morning with a strong cold front causing a line of damaging wind gusts, a couple of tornadoes, and a last dose of heavy rain. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (level 3/5), which is the first time our local threat has been that high since April 24th, 2021.

Saturday afternoon will be clearing and brisk with falling temperatures, reaching the 20s to low 30s Sunday morning as Freeze Watches have been issued for Sunday morning.

