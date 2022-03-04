Friday morning First to Know Forecast (03/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a cool and clear start to the day with temperatures in the 40's and light winds. We're looking at another warm afternoon as temperatures climb quickly after sunrise with temperatures creeping up into the mid 80's this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and winds from the southeast. The mornings warm up a bit into the weekend as we only drop down in the 50's and afternoons continue to climb into the mid 80's. It will feel just a bit more muggy. That moisture will lead to some rain activity starting Tuesday with a couple of thunderstorms possible through the middle of next week.

