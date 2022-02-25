Friday morning First to Know Forecast (02/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the mid 50's and areas of fog. Dense Fog Advisories remain in effect until 10am for all of the Big Bend and southern Georgia so be sure to drive slow and keep the low-beam headlights on. Once fog dissipates by mid-morning we'll begin to see some clearing with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and high temperatures in the lower 80's for most spots. A cool front passes through today with limited rain chance along the front. We'll see some slightly lower temperatures for the weekend but still well above normal for late February. A stronger front later Sunday will drive down readings even further, with a slight rain chance in place Monday morning and a chillier feel returning for early March.

