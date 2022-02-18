Friday morning First to Know Forecast (02/18/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning! It's a warm, humid start with temperatures and dewpoints in the upper 60's. A cold front is moving into the tri-state area and we'll see showers and storms pass through from west to east through the first half of today as the cold front passes through. Rainfall totals will stay below half an inch for the bulk of the coverage area with pockets of heavy rainfall and some isolated gusty winds. Skies will gradually clear this afternoon bringing back seasonably cool temperatures for the weekend with mornings in the upper 30's and lower 40's. Warmer weather will return by early next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.