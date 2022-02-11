Friday morning First to Know Forecast (02/11/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday!! It's a cool start to the day with temperatures in the upper 30's and lower 40's. It's not as cold as the past few mornings but no frost outside this morning. We've got another gorgeous day on tap as high climb near 70° with mostly sunny skies and winds from the southwest. A few clouds will mix in by afternoon. The weekend will become mostly cloudy ahead of the next cold front, but with limited moisture, rain activity is expected to be limited and confined to offshore and eastern Big Bend areas late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. A clearing trend can bring back some sunlight on Sunday afternoon and temps tumble back to chilly levels to start next week.

