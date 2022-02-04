Friday morning First to Know Forecast (02/04/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday! It's a warm, humid start outside with temperatures in the 60's and cloudy skies. A cold front is moving in from the west as showers and storms approach and are expected to linger in the forecast all morning and afternoon long. Severe potential is low, but some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds within storms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will warm up near 70° this afternoon but cooler air is going to move in for the weekend. By tomorrow, morning lows will be back in the upper 30's and lower 40's with high temperatures staying limited to the mid 50's until next week. Cloud cover will be variable over the weekend with patchy showers possible, especially Saturday morning, amid a colder temperature pattern that lasts into next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.