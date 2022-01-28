Friday morning First to Know Forecast (01/28/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Friday!! It's a cool start with cloudy skies as a cold front approaches from the west today. A cold front will deliver cloudy skies today with a few isolated showers, especially for areas east of Tallahassee. Once the front passes, the cold air moves in. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for Saturday morning as wind chills will plummet into the teens around sunrise.

Temperatures will be as low as the mid to upper 20's with winds of 15-25 mph. We'll struggle to warm up much tomorrow afternoon as highs only climb around the mid 40's with sunny skies. Sunday morning is looking frigid, as well. Lows will dip into the low to mid 20's. Be sure to protect outdoor pipes that are exposed to the cold this weekend, and keep the pets and plants inside! Gradual warming kicks in next week as temperatures climb near 70° by the middle of the week with rain chances returning again on Wednesday.

