Friday morning First to Go Forecast (01/21/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good Friday morning!! It's a cool start outside as temperatures have dropped into the mid 40's after a cold front yesterday. We're looking at a cloudy day with chilly temperatures all afternoon. Clouds are set to linger with occasional patches of showers Friday and temperatures remain cold in the 40s and 50s. In southern Georgia Saturday morning, a period of mixed rain, sleet, and freezing rain is possible, with limited to no accumulations. Clouds persist for most of Saturday with very cold readings all day. Breaks of sunshine become more frequent Sunday but the temp trend stays well below average into early next week.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.