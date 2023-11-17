Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/17/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A low-pressure system embedded in a field of broad cloudiness is forecast to move over eastern Cuba tonight with rain and gusty wind. The disturbance is in a zone of strong upper-level winds and will struggle to gain any substantial strength, and the expectation for it to become a full-fledged tropical depression or storm is not high. Regardless of development, it will keep on a northeast path and not affect the Gulf or the Big Bend in any way.