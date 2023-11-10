Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/10/2023)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A yet-to-develop zone of concentrated moisture is forecast to form in the southern edges of the Caribbean Sea over the weekend and early next week. It would be located in an area more favored for November tropical cyclones to form. Forecast indicators continue to lean into a better-organized tropical low forming through the course of next week, with a path projection taking it to the northeast. This trend would keep any perceived threats from the theoretical system out of the Gulf region next week.