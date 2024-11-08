Friday evening First to Know Tropics check (11/08/2024)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hurricane Rafael is forecast to slow down over the western Gulf this weekend before turning south into the southwestern Gulf waters. It poses no landfall risk to the northeast Gulf, where we are.

Moisture north of Puerto Rico is moving west, but chances for it to organize further continue to decrease. The moisture can influence rain chances toward southern Florida next week.

Long-range indicators signal more concentrated moisture in the southern Caribbean in the last half of November. There's no established trend of tropical development in that guidance. We will monitor accordingly over the next couple of weeks.