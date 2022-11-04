Friday evening First To Know Tropics check (11/04/2022)

Tropical Depression Lisa will continue to fade out as it linger in the extreme southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Forecast trends with an upper-level system off the Carolinas Friday evening drifting to the south this weekend, positioning east of the Bahamas/Turks and Caicos early next week. The system will have a broad and disorganized circulation over marginally warmer waters in the southwestern Atlantic. The future system is then expected to move northwest and west through the first half of next week, then possibly resuming a more northerly course.

This type of pattern can cause an increase in rain along the Atlantic shores of the southeastern U.S. and the most of the Florida peninsula by the middle of next week. Based on current projections, major adverse weather conditions appear to be unlikely for the Big Bend vicinity later next week.

Nonetheless, the disturbance can undergo subtropical or tropical development in about three to five days.